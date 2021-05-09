AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $1,398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,625 shares of company stock worth $25,312,983 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.45. 96,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,884. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

