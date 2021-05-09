Arbidex (ABX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $331.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Arbidex has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $331.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arbidex has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00089936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00066782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.96 or 0.00790678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.21 or 0.09021816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About Arbidex

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

