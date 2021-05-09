Kava.io Trading Up 7.8% This Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00010524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $429.58 million and approximately $57.96 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00067623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.64 or 0.00322564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 122,553,342 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

