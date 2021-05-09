O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 million-$25.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.57 million.

Shares of OIIM traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 197,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,140. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

