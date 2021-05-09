Ripio Credit Network Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $69.27 million and $1.10 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00016957 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.