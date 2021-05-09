Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

MPLX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. 3,186,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,491. Mplx has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Mplx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

