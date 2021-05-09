Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $64.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.27.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after buying an additional 845,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after buying an additional 575,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. 359,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,142. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.