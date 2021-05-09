Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VCTR. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 263,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,863. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Victory Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,786,000. Finally, Weber Alan W grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

