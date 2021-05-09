PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.270-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 404,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,201. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

