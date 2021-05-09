New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

