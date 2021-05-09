Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Exelixis updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,699. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

