Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $7.90. 1,362,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Get Immersion alerts:

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $6,349,576.86. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,689 shares of company stock worth $11,648,497 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.