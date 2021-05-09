Velas Price Down 17% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $262.14 million and $2.18 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001938 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002020 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.