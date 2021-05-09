HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $20.33 million and approximately $27,324.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.64 or 1.00318583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00049574 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.41 or 0.00694929 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $769.79 or 0.01322799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.00374832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00238230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005642 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

