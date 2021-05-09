Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $53.69. 1,222,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

