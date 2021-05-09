Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.02. 2,852,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

