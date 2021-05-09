The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.56. 844,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,160. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.