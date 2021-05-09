Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.52. 2,605,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

