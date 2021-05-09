Nord Finance Trading 44.5% Higher This Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $1.08 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $7.30 or 0.00012498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00251293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $695.46 or 0.01191326 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00773495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.61 or 0.99716376 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

