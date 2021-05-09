NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,377.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.00 or 0.02417047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.00616409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000926 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012662 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

