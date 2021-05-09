Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $128.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.57.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.97. 1,623,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,168. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

