Brokerages Set Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target at $9.67

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Qurate Retail stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,390,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,597. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 158.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 465,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

