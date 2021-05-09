Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%.

NEPH stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223. Nephros has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Nephros in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

