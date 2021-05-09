W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.870-4.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WPC traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $75.14. 975,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,983. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

