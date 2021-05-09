$0.81 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.70. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

NYSE:TOL traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 995,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $253,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Insiders have sold 880,178 shares of company stock worth $48,541,596 over the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

