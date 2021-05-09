Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 1,042,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,282. The stock has a market cap of $262.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.