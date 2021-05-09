Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $76.20 million and $20,635.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00103978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.00783276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.93 or 0.09054019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001680 BTC.

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

