Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.640-2.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OTCMKTS MITSY traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.03. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $277.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.90.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

