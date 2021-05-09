Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$50 million.
Shares of TAOP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 361,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Taoping has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $16.86.
Taoping Company Profile
See Also: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.