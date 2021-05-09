Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$50 million.

Shares of TAOP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 361,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Taoping has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

