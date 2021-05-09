Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Newmark Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NMRK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. 1,318,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,471. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.