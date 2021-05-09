Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Health Catalyst updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,063. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

