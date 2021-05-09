Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Exelixis stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,699. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $537,122.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,460,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock worth $10,470,998. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

