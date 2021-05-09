Brokerages Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 over the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $620.46. The company had a trading volume of 363,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,143. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,170.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.44. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

