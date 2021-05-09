Brokerages Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MicroStrategy.
MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $620.46. The company had a trading volume of 363,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,143. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,170.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.44. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
