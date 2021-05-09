CHADS VC (CHADS) Trading Up 42.1% Over Last Week

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $79,582.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00089095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.00793217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00104294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.68 or 0.09075205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001708 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

