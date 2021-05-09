Zacks: Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $672.37. 23,469,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,254,023. The company has a market capitalization of $647.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.66 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Tesla by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Tesla by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.