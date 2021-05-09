$3.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the lowest is $3.60. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $16.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.84 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

NYSE:AMG traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.56. 320,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,213. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,970 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

