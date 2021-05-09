Raise Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $98,277.09 and approximately $873.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raise has traded down 37.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.00786621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00103817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.42 or 0.09060564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

