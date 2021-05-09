Chonk One Day Trading Volume Hits $45,042.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Chonk has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $45,042.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be bought for $251.45 or 0.00433255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.00786621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00103817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.42 or 0.09060564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

