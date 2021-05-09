Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.320-1.360 EPS.

Shares of HRC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 439,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,916. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.