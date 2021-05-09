Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,766. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.