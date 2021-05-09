Provoco Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $119.00 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $89,956.55 and approximately $119.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.00786621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00103817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.42 or 0.09060564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

