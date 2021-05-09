VideoCoin (VID) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.89 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $59.89 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

