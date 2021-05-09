adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €299.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €299.53 ($352.39).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of adidas stock traded up €21.80 ($25.65) on Tuesday, reaching €280.60 ($330.12). 1,696,760 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €270.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €279.61. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

