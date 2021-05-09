Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Price Target at $162.20

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $2,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.63. The company had a trading volume of 342,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $168.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

