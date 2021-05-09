Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,585. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

