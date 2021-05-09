Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,879 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cytokinetics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

