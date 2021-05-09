Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up slightly (implying $6.47 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.870-2.000 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 5,048,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,032. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

