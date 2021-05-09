Brokerages Set Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) PT at $9.00

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $279.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.
