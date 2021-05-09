Brokerages Set Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) PT at $9.00

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $279.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.