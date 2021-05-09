HackenAI Trading Down 6.9% This Week (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00248257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.17 or 0.01198277 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.75 or 0.00768960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,179.02 or 1.00140228 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

