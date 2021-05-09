iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $355.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $372.24 million. iRobot reported sales of $279.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 541,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iRobot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

